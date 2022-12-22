SK E&S to present hydrogen-powered fuel cell, drone at CES
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- SK E&S Co., the natural gas power unit of SK Group, said Thursday it will showcase sustainable energy solutions, including a hydrogen-powered fuel cell and drone, as well as electric vehicle charging equipment, at an upcoming U.S. tech event early next month.
SK E&S will jointly present the GenDrive hydrogen fuel cell power pack and GenFuel dispenser, with its U.S. partner, Plug Power, at CES 2023, due to take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8, the South Korean company said in a release.
Hydrogen has emerged as a key green energy source for achieving emission goals as it does not release harmful chemicals into the atmosphere. Hydrogen fuel cell packs can be used in mobility, such as forklifts.
SK E&S and Plug Power set up a joint venture last year for collaboration in the hydrogen business following SK E&S' US$1.6 billion investment in the U.S. hydrogen company.
SK E&S will also introduce a liquefied hydrogen drone that earlier this year made a flight of 13 hours and 24 minutes, a record for this type of unmanned aerial vehicle.
Liquefied hydrogen has a higher energy storage density and stability compared to gaseous hydrogen. Liquefied hydrogen-powered drones can fly for up to 26 times longer than lithium-ion battery-powered drones and more than six times longer than gaseous hydrogen drones.
EverCharge Inc., a California-based startup acquired by SK E&S, will present its home EV charging platform named COVE.
Also on display will be visual content featuring its carbon, capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology, SK E&S said.
SK E&S is pushing for a gas field development project using the carbon capture technology in Australia. It also announced in May it will invest in a project to capture and store up to 12 million tons of carbon dioxide from 32 corn ethanol plants in five Midwestern U.S. states.
