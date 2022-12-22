Orion's Vietnam subsidiary records sales of over 400 bln won in 2022 as of Nov.
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean confectionary maker Orion Corp. said Thursday its Vietnam subsidiary, Orion Food Vina Co., has posted over 400 billion won (US$313.8 million) in sales in the first 11 months of the year, the most since its establishment in 2005.
The subsidiary posted 406.7 billion won in sales in the January-November period, up 38 percent on-year, the company said.
Orion's potato snacks, pies, rice snacks, convenient meal replacements and jelly products were the main sellers, the confectionary maker said.
The company plans to add new production facilities at its two factories, located in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, respectively, while mulling plans to build another factory in the Southeast Asian country.
Orion is a South Korean confectionary maker founded in 1956. Its flagship product is the Orion Choco Pie, a chocolate covered biscuit sandwich with a marshmallow filling.
