Yoon encourages young science students
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol held a meeting with talented science students Thursday, saying the level of a country matches its science level and he believes many of them will become great scientists who win the Nobel Prize.
"It is time (for South Korea) to produce Nobel Prize winners," Yoon said during the meeting with 140 students selected as recipients of the presidential science scholarship and 44 winners of the International Science Olympiad.
"I am sure many of you will win the Nobel Prize and the Fields Medal," he said.
Yoon also said the level of a country is "in direct proportion" to its science level.
"Running state affairs based on science means putting importance on experts, truth and rationality in the decision-making process," he said.
Yoon encouraged the participants to contribute to humanity through their research.
"Wherever you are, remember that science is not for a certain country but for the whole of humanity. You don't have to rely too much on patriotism," he said. "I hope your research and cooperation accomplishments will be of big help to all of humanity."
Yoon delivered scholarship certificates and medals to the 140 students who won the state scholarship, and awarded commemorative plaques and prizes to the 44 Olympiad winners.
First lady Kim Keon Hee accompanied him for the one-hour meeting that took place at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Heavy snow causes car accidents, flight cancellations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. to develop 'realistic' training scenarios on N.K. nuke, missile threats
-
U.S. F-22 fighters return home after allied drills canceled due to bad weather
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for removing 'deep-rooted evils' blocking growth