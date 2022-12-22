Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Constitutional Court strikes down ban on rallies near presidential residence

All News 15:02 December 22, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Constitutional Court on Thursday struck down a ban on rallies within a radius of 100 meters of the presidential residence.

The court ruled that the ban in the Assembly and Demonstration Act does not conform to the Constitution in a unanimous vote, saying it is an excessive limit that goes beyond the legislative objective.

When an act or a law is ruled to be in discord with the Constitution, the law remains temporarily in effect in order to prevent confusion and to allow for a grace period for the legislative branch to come up with a replacement.

The grace period is designated to end May 31, 2024.

The ban was previously applied to Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office and residence compound.

The official presidential residence is now located in Hannam-dong, Seoul, after President Yoon Suk Yeol relocated the presidential office to a nearby area.

The official presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#court #rallies
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!