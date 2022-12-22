Constitutional Court strikes down ban on rallies near presidential residence
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Constitutional Court on Thursday struck down a ban on rallies within a radius of 100 meters of the presidential residence.
The court ruled that the ban in the Assembly and Demonstration Act does not conform to the Constitution in a unanimous vote, saying it is an excessive limit that goes beyond the legislative objective.
When an act or a law is ruled to be in discord with the Constitution, the law remains temporarily in effect in order to prevent confusion and to allow for a grace period for the legislative branch to come up with a replacement.
The grace period is designated to end May 31, 2024.
The ban was previously applied to Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office and residence compound.
The official presidential residence is now located in Hannam-dong, Seoul, after President Yoon Suk Yeol relocated the presidential office to a nearby area.
