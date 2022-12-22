Dongbu to sell shares to raise capital
All News 16:25 December 22, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Dongbu Corp. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise capital.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue nothing common shares at a price of 5,000 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
