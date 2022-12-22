S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 22, 2022
All News 16:38 December 22, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.742 3.751 -0.9
2-year TB 3.701 3.756 -5.5
3-year TB 3.567 3.638 -7.1
10-year TB 3.495 3.566 -7.1
2-year MSB 3.720 3.773 -5.3
3-year CB (AA-) 5.192 5.272 -8.0
91-day CD 4.030 4.030 0.0
