KBO's Twins sign ex-MLB outfielder Austin Dean
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The LG Twins announced Thursday they've signed former major league outfielder Austin Dean.
Dean agreed to a one-year deal worth up to US$700,000: $400,000 in guaranteed salary, $100,000 in signing bonus and up to $200,000 in incentives.
Dean, 29, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Miami Marlins in 2012 and played his first major league game for the same team in 2018.
He later played for the St. Louis Cardinals (2020-2021) and the San Francisco Giants (2022).
In 126 career big league games, Dean batted .228/.286/.390 with 11 home runs and 42 RBIs.
In 289 games in Triple-A, Dean hit 45 home runs and knocked in 174 runs, while batting .301/.375/.508.
The Twins said Dean, who throws and bats right, brings a combination of power and contact ability. He has mostly played in the outfield but has also handled first base.
The Twins had been the only Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) without a foreign position player for next season. They had signed Abraham Almonte on Dec. 6 but voided his deal four days later after the outfielder failed a physical.
Earlier in the offseason, the Twins brought back two right-handed pitchers, Casey Kelly and Adam Plutko, for another go in 2023.
