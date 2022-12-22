Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(2nd LD) Prosecution summons opposition leader to appear for questioning in bribery probe
SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has been asked to appear before prosecutors next week for questioning over allegations of third-party bribery surrounding corporate donations to a football club years ago, party and judicial officials said Thursday.
The case centers on the allegations that the city government of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, attracted about 16 billion won (US$11.2 million) in donations from six entities to a municipal football club in return for administrative favors in the mid-2010s, when Lee, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), was serving as the city's mayor.
(LEAD) Gov't to downgrade indoor mask mandate to recommendation if criteria are met
SEOUL -- The government plans to downgrade the indoor mask mandate, the country's last remaining COVID-19 restriction, to a recommendation if specific criteria are met, a ruling party lawmaker quoted health authorities as saying Thursday.
South Korea has been mulling lifting the indoor mask requirement in phases starting next month as critics questioned its efficacy over inconveniences and some study results suggested sufficient immunity among the population.
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. mulling massive live-fire drills next year to mark 70th year of alliance: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States are considering staging their first large-scale combined live-fire demonstration in six years next year to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their alliance, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.
Such an exercise usually involves thousands of troops, as well as artillery pieces and other formidable weapons systems, to highlight the allies' combined firepower. It did not take place during the preceding Moon Jae-in administration keen on inter-Korean engagement.
Constitutional Court strikes down ban on rallies near presidential residence
SEOUL -- The Constitutional Court on Thursday struck down a ban on rallies within a radius of 100 meters of the presidential residence.
The court ruled that the ban in the Assembly and Demonstration Act does not conform to the Constitution in a unanimous vote, saying it is an excessive limit that goes beyond the legislative objective.
(2nd LD) YG Entertainment founder acquitted of blackmail
SEOUL -- Yang Hyun-suk, founder and former head of K-pop agency YG Entertainment, was acquitted Thursday on charges of blackmailing an informant in an attempt to block an investigation into a drug scandal.
The Seoul Central District Court delivered a not-guilty verdict, saying there is insufficient evidence that Yang had blackmailed the whistleblower to inflict concrete and direct harm.
N. Korea to step up cyber attacks against S. Korea next year: Seoul spy agency
SEOUL -- North Korea is expected to intensify cyber offenses targeting South Korea next year to steal information on advanced technologies, such as nuclear power and space programs, Seoul's spy agency said Thursday.
North Korean hacking groups will likely focus on stealing the South's technologies related to nuclear plants, chips and the defense industry, and also collect information on South Korea and the United States' policy on the North, according to the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
Yoon encourages young science students
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol held a meeting with talented science students Thursday, saying the level of a country matches its science level and he believes many of them will become great scientists who win the Nobel Prize.
"It is time (for South Korea) to produce Nobel Prize winners," Yoon said during the meeting with 140 students selected as recipients of the presidential science scholarship and 44 winners of the International Science Olympiad.
First lady visits needy residents in flophouse neighborhood
SEOUL -- First lady Kim Keon Hee on Thursday visited a flophouse district in central Seoul and delivered boxes of groceries to needy residents.
Kim visited a "jjokbangchon" neighborhood near Seoul Station where some 400 households live in cramped rooms measuring roughly 3.3-square-meters each.
