S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang

All News 18:13 December 22, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday released a photo of Pyongyang taken from one of its own satellites after North Korea published imagery of Seoul using what it claimed was a military spy satellite.

The color photo, taken with "land satellite No. 1," clearly shows Kim Il-sung Square and its surrounding facilities, including a history museum, an art museum and a department store.

By contrast, the North Korean photo released Monday was in black and white, and barely showed the outlines of bridges across the Han River and a port in the western city of Incheon.

The North's Korean Central News Agency said the camera fitted on the "test-piece satellite" built for military reconnaissance purposes had a resolution of 20 meters.

Experts here said a reconnaissance satellite must have a resolution of at least 0.5m, making the North's equipment impossible to use for its stated purpose.

This satellite image, provided by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, shows Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
These images, allegedly taken from a "test-piece satellite" launched by North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration at an altitude of 500 kilometers, with a panchromatic camera on Dec. 18, 2022, show South Korea's western port city of Incheon (L) and capital city of Seoul. The North's Korean Central News Agency, which released the photos the next day, said the launch for the development of a reconnaissance satellite was successfully made at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, Cholsan, North Pyongan Province. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

