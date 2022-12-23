(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 23)

When Yoon took office in May, he stressed the importance of communication with the public. He did demonstrate his will for that purpose by holding the first-ever morning press briefing on his way to the office, which was called "doorstepping" by the press here. There were 61 morning briefings, a respectable result in consideration of what other presidents did in terms of open communication with the media. Although some of his comments were provocative and inappropriate, Yoon deserves credit for making an effort to hold almost daily press briefings.