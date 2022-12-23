Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul's subway Line 3 partially disrupted due to fire on railroad

All News 08:16 December 23, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Train services on a section of Seoul's subway Line 3 were halted Friday due to a fire on train tracks, officials said.

Services in both directions between Yaksu Station and Gupabal Station have been suspended after the fire broke out at 6:24 a.m. on the tracks between Muakjae Station and Dongnimmun Station, according to the Seodaemun Fire Station.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at Dongnimmun Station on Dec. 23, 2022. (Yonhap)

Keywords
#fire
Issue Keywords
