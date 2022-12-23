Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Seoul's subway Line 3 restored after disruptions due to track fire

All News 08:47 December 23, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Train services on a section of Seoul's subway Line 3 were briefly halted Friday after a fire on the tracks, officials said.

The fire broke out at 6:24 a.m. on the tracks between Muakjae Station and Dongnimmun Station, forcing the suspension of train services between Yaksu Station and Gupabal Station for more than an hour.

The service was back as of 8:12 a.m., the train operator said.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at Dongnimmun Station on Dec. 23, 2022. (Yonhap)

