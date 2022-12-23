(2nd LD) Seoul's subway Line 3 restored after disruptions due to track fire
All News 09:39 December 23, 2022
(ATTN: UPDATES with more info throughout)
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Train services on a section of Seoul's subway Line 3 were halted for 1 1/2 hours early Friday due to a fire on the tracks, officials said.
The fire broke out at 6:43 a.m. on the section between Muakjae Station and Dongnimmun Station, forcing the suspension of train services between Yaksu Station and Gupabal Station.
Services were back in operation as of 8:12 a.m., the train operator said.
No injuries have been reported.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
Heavy snow advisories issued for western parts of S. Korea
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
(LEAD) Rival parties reach agreement on 2023 budget bill
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
SK E&S to present hydrogen-powered fuel cell, drone at CES
-
(LEAD) Gov't to downgrade indoor mask mandate to recommendation if criteria are met
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 75,000 as winter wave spreads
-
S. Korea plans to announce full details of Indo-Pacific strategy next week: ministry