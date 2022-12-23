Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(2nd LD) Seoul's subway Line 3 restored after disruptions due to track fire

All News 09:39 December 23, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Train services on a section of Seoul's subway Line 3 were halted for 1 1/2 hours early Friday due to a fire on the tracks, officials said.

The fire broke out at 6:43 a.m. on the section between Muakjae Station and Dongnimmun Station, forcing the suspension of train services between Yaksu Station and Gupabal Station.

Services were back in operation as of 8:12 a.m., the train operator said.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at Dongnimmun Station on Dec. 23, 2022. (Yonhap)

