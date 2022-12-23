Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 23, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -9/-14 Cloudy 30

Incheon -8/-12 Cloudy 40

Suwon -8/-14 Cloudy 30

Cheongju -6/-11 Snow 60

Daejeon -4/-11 Snow 60

Chuncheon -9/-19 Cloudy 40

Gangneung -3/-11 Cloudy 10

Jeonju -3/-9 Snow 60

Gwangju -2/-7 Snow 70

Jeju 03/01 Snow 80

Daegu -2/-9 Cloudy 30

Busan 00/-6 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!