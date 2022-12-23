Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 23, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -9/-14 Cloudy 30
Incheon -8/-12 Cloudy 40
Suwon -8/-14 Cloudy 30
Cheongju -6/-11 Snow 60
Daejeon -4/-11 Snow 60
Chuncheon -9/-19 Cloudy 40
Gangneung -3/-11 Cloudy 10
Jeonju -3/-9 Snow 60
Gwangju -2/-7 Snow 70
Jeju 03/01 Snow 80
Daegu -2/-9 Cloudy 30
Busan 00/-6 Sunny 0
(END)
