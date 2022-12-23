Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Namkwang Engineering & Construction to sell shares to raise capital

All News 10:26 December 23, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Namkwang Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise capital.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 3,558 common shares at a price of 22,500 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
