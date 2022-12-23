Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Seoul's subway Line 3 restored after disruptions due to track fire
SEOUL -- Train services on a section of Seoul's subway Line 3 were halted for 1 1/2 hours early Friday due to a fire on the tracks, officials said.
The fire broke out at 6:43 a.m. on the section between Muakjae Station and Dongnimmun Station, forcing the suspension of train services between Yaksu Station and Gupabal Station.
-----------------
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday the government will decide when to lift the indoor mask mandate, the country's last remaining COVID-19 restriction, if two of four criteria are met, such as a fall in severe cases and deaths.
The three other criteria are stability in COVID-19 cases, stable medical response capabilities and immunity among high-risk people, Han said in his opening remarks for a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters meeting.
-----------------
Samsung Electronics opens US$220 million R&D center in Vietnam
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday held an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Vietnam, in what the tech giant said is the largest such facility in the Southeast Asian country set up by a foreign firm.
"I expect the R&D center to contribute to Vietnam's industrial competitiveness and to the relationship between South Korea and Vietnam," Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong said at the opening ceremony in Hanoi.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea has offered arms to Russia's military group Wagner: U.S.
SEOUL/WASHINGTON -- The White House said North Korea has delivered an arms shipment to a private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, for use in the Ukraine war.
John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesperson, told reporters Thursday (U.S. time) that North Korea completed an initial shipment of weapons to Russia, including infantry rockets and missiles last month.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 70,000; gov't unveils plans to lift mask rules
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit below 70,000 on Friday, continuing an upward curve, as the country is set to remove the indoor mask mandate, the last remaining antivirus rule, as part of broader recovery efforts.
The country reported 68,168 new COVID-19 infections, including 95 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 28,534,558, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
BTS tops list of best-selling artists in Japan for 2nd year
SEOUL -- K-pop superband BTS has become the first overseas act to top the Japanese music tracker Oricon's total annual sales ranking for the second consecutive year.
The South Korean band ranked No. 1 both in the total rankings and digital rankings in the "artist sales" category, according to the annual rankings for 2022 unveiled by Oricon on Friday.
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents
-
PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
PPP leader says N.K. provocations are aimed at breaking up S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
Heavy snow advisories issued for western parts of S. Korea
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
SK E&S to present hydrogen-powered fuel cell, drone at CES
-
(LEAD) N. Korea has offered arms to Russia's military group Wagner: U.S.
-
S. Korea plans to announce full details of Indo-Pacific strategy next week: ministry