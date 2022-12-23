Go to Contents Go to Navigation

K League's Suwon Samsung sign assist king to 3-yr extension

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football club Suwon Samsung Bluewings announced Friday they've rewarded the reigning league assist leader Lee Ki-je with a three-year contract extension.

Lee, 31, is now signed through 2025.

This image provided by Suwon Samsung Bluewings on Dec. 23, 2022, shows the team's defender Lee Ki-je, following his signing of a three-year extension with the K League 1 club. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The left fullback has been with Suwon since 2018. He was named to the K League 1's Best XI at the end of the 2021 season and led the top division with 14 assists in 35 matches in 2022.

In 121 career matches with Suwon, Lee has scored 10 goals and recorded 26 assists.

"I've enjoyed my career high with Suwon," Lee said. "I also valued my connection with our fans. I didn't hesitate for one second when I decided to sign the extension."

Also on Friday, Suwon inked captain Min Sang-gi to a two-year extension. The 31-year-old defender has appeared in 209 matches with Suwon and has won three FA Cups with the only K League club he's played for.

"It's a huge honor and blessing to stay with Suwon," Min said. "I'd like to become an important part of the club's history."

This image provided by Suwon Samsung Bluewings on Dec. 23, 2022, shows the team's captain Min Sang-gi, following his signing of a two-year extension with the K League 1 club. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

