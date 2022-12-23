Ex-KBO ace Rucinski hoping to script back-to-MLB success story

On the pitching front, former Lotte Giants starter Brooks Raley has carved out a niche as an above-average reliever in the bigs. The left-hander began his big league career with the Chicago Cubs in 2012 and pitched in the KBO from 2015 to 2019. Raley has appeared in 15 postseason games for the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays since returning to the majors in 2020, including four appearances in the 2021 World Series. The 34-year-old was traded to the New York Mets earlier this month.