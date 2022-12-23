Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
Dec. 19 -- N. Korea says it conducted 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
20 -- N. Korea warns of 'actual action' against Japan's counterstrike capability policy
NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
S. Korea, U.S. stage combined air drills involving America's B-52H bombers, F-22 fighters
21 -- S. Korea, U.S. to develop 'realistic' training scenarios on N.K. nuke, missile threats
22 -- N. Korea to step up cyber attacks against S. Korea next year: Seoul spy agency
23 -- N. Korea denounces U.S.-led UNSC discussions against its missile launches
N. Korea denies news report of munition supplies to Russia
N. Korea has offered arms to Russia's military group Wagner: U.S.
