KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Boryung 9,800 DN 300
KAL 24,400 DN 500
LG Corp. 82,100 UP 1,600
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,300 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,350 DN 350
Daewoong 20,600 DN 750
TaekwangInd 746,000 DN 7,000
DWEC 4,250 DN 130
SSANGYONGCNE 5,880 DN 40
Shinsegae 213,000 DN 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 178,500 DN 10,500
Nongshim 348,500 DN 2,000
TaihanElecWire 1,515 DN 65
Hyundai M&F INS 30,350 DN 600
Daesang 22,950 UP 50
SKNetworks 4,025 DN 65
ORION Holdings 16,050 DN 100
MS IND 15,150 DN 750
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,550 DN 1,850
KSOE 72,100 DN 1,900
Mobis 206,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,200 DN 1,500
LG Innotek 274,000 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,000 UP 5,000
IS DONGSEO 29,200 DN 1,050
HMM 21,700 DN 750
HYUNDAI WIA 51,700 DN 1,400
OCI 86,300 DN 2,300
LS ELECTRIC 58,500 DN 400
KorZinc 571,000 DN 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,150 DN 50
KumhoPetrochem 140,000 DN 500
SKC 92,400 DN 4,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,520 DN 20
S-Oil 88,000 DN 200
HyundaiMipoDock 85,300 DN 3,900
Meritz Insurance 48,650 DN 550
HITEJINRO 27,100 DN 250
Yuhan 59,500 DN 800
SLCORP 23,700 DN 750
(MORE)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents
-
PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
PPP leader says N.K. provocations are aimed at breaking up S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
Heavy snow advisories issued for western parts of S. Korea
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
Coldest day of the season grips South Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea has offered arms to Russia's military group Wagner: U.S.
-
SK E&S to present hydrogen-powered fuel cell, drone at CES