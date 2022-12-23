KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ LOGISTICS 93,200 DN 200
DOOSAN 84,600 DN 2,400
KCC 220,000 DN 6,000
SKBP 71,100 DN 1,700
AmoreG 34,000 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 157,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiEng&Const 34,900 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,750 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 216,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,450 DN 1,000
Kogas 38,650 UP 50
Hanwha 27,200 DN 550
DB HiTek 39,000 DN 1,200
CJ 84,000 DN 800
LX INT 41,200 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 11,800 DN 250
SGBC 43,850 DN 1,350
Hyosung 76,700 UP 700
LOTTE 32,350 DN 250
GCH Corp 18,250 DN 500
LotteChilsung 178,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,050 DN 120
POSCO Holdings 288,500 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 68,100 UP 200
SamsungElec 58,100 DN 1,000
NHIS 9,680 0
DongwonInd 51,800 DN 600
LS 71,700 DN 2,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES120500 DN1500
GC Corp 136,500 DN 3,500
GS E&C 22,500 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 622,000 DN 15,000
KPIC 169,000 UP 6,000
GS Retail 29,350 UP 50
Ottogi 480,500 UP 2,500
MERITZ SECU 6,060 DN 150
HtlShilla 80,700 0
Hanmi Science 34,500 DN 1,250
SamsungElecMech 134,000 DN 4,000
Hanssem 46,450 DN 1,850
(MORE)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents
-
PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
PPP leader says N.K. provocations are aimed at breaking up S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
Heavy snow advisories issued for western parts of S. Korea
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
Coldest day of the season grips South Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea has offered arms to Russia's military group Wagner: U.S.
-
SK E&S to present hydrogen-powered fuel cell, drone at CES