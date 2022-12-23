KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
F&F 139,500 DN 2,500
S-1 62,700 DN 900
ZINUS 36,300 DN 100
Hanchem 188,500 DN 8,000
DWS 42,550 DN 2,350
KEPCO 21,900 UP 150
SamsungSecu 35,250 0
KG DONGBU STL 7,730 DN 240
SKTelecom 49,000 UP 250
HyundaiElev 28,300 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDS 127,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,500 DN 1,150
KUMHOTIRE 2,965 DN 55
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,650 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 2,505 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 133,500 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 11,250 DN 550
SK Innovation 161,500 DN 6,000
CJ CheilJedang 390,500 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,700 DN 300
POONGSAN 32,900 0
KBFinancialGroup 51,600 DN 1,000
Hansae 16,350 DN 550
Youngone Corp 47,300 UP 400
CSWIND 69,800 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,500 DN 2,500
DL 61,400 DN 600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,750 DN 100
KIA CORP. 62,700 DN 800
SK hynix 77,800 DN 1,400
Youngpoong 633,000 DN 16,000
Hanon Systems 8,260 DN 120
SK 198,500 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 21,500 DN 800
Handsome 27,750 DN 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 52,800 DN 1,900
Asiana Airlines 13,750 DN 100
COWAY 58,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,900 DN 1,100
IBK 11,100 0
(MORE)
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents
PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
PPP leader says N.K. provocations are aimed at breaking up S. Korea-U.S. alliance
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
Heavy snow advisories issued for western parts of S. Korea
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
Coldest day of the season grips South Korea
(LEAD) N. Korea has offered arms to Russia's military group Wagner: U.S.
SK E&S to present hydrogen-powered fuel cell, drone at CES