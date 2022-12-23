KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DONGSUH 20,600 DN 400
SamsungEng 22,200 DN 800
SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 6,030 DN 140
SAMSUNG CARD 32,850 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 24,000 DN 150
LOTTE CONF 126,500 0
KT 35,800 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25200 DN650
LOTTE TOUR 13,350 0
LG Uplus 11,800 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,200 DN 500
KT&G 96,400 DN 600
Doosan Enerbility 15,000 DN 650
Doosanfc 30,550 DN 950
LG Display 12,700 DN 300
Kangwonland 23,950 DN 150
NAVER 178,000 DN 6,500
Kakao 53,400 DN 1,700
NCsoft 429,500 DN 9,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 58,700 DN 100
COSMAX 69,400 DN 1,800
KIWOOM 90,600 UP 100
DSME 18,900 DN 50
HDSINFRA 7,500 DN 50
KEPCO KPS 35,050 DN 250
LG H&H 705,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 610,000 DN 16,000
KEPCO E&C 54,300 DN 1,900
ShinhanGroup 37,550 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 57,100 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,950 DN 700
LGELECTRONICS 90,900 UP 600
Celltrion 173,000 DN 8,000
TKG Huchems 21,850 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 DN 4,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,900 DN 1,100
KIH 57,600 DN 1,100
GS 46,600 DN 50
LIG Nex1 88,200 DN 2,900
(MORE)
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents
PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
PPP leader says N.K. provocations are aimed at breaking up S. Korea-U.S. alliance
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
Heavy snow advisories issued for western parts of S. Korea
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
Coldest day of the season grips South Korea
(LEAD) N. Korea has offered arms to Russia's military group Wagner: U.S.
SK E&S to present hydrogen-powered fuel cell, drone at CES