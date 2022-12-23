KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Fila Holdings 34,450 UP 500
GKL 18,200 DN 200
KOLON IND 42,100 DN 1,050
HanmiPharm 300,500 DN 4,500
SD Biosensor 32,150 DN 500
Meritz Financial 42,250 DN 50
BNK Financial Group 7,250 DN 60
emart 101,500 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY332 50 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 42,400 DN 300
PIAM 30,300 DN 100
HANJINKAL 39,400 DN 250
CHONGKUNDANG 88,800 DN 1,900
DoubleUGames 46,700 DN 1,600
HL MANDO 43,400 DN 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 806,000 DN 18,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,600 UP 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,410 DN 640
Netmarble 49,750 DN 2,150
KRAFTON 172,500 DN 6,500
HD HYUNDAI 64,700 DN 400
ORION 126,500 0
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,050 DN 1,100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,900 DN 250
BGF Retail 206,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 78,700 DN 1,200
HDC-OP 10,250 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 367,000 UP 7,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 350,000 DN 8,000
HANILCMT 12,200 DN 150
SKBS 77,900 DN 4,100
WooriFinancialGroup 12,750 DN 150
KakaoBank 25,100 DN 1,250
HYBE 175,000 0
SK ie technology 55,400 DN 2,400
LG Energy Solution 455,500 DN 16,000
DL E&C 36,900 0
kakaopay 55,700 DN 2,400
K Car 13,250 DN 550
SKSQUARE 34,900 DN 1,000
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents
-
PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
PPP leader says N.K. provocations are aimed at breaking up S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
-
Heavy snow advisories issued for western parts of S. Korea
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
Coldest day of the season grips South Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea has offered arms to Russia's military group Wagner: U.S.
-
SK E&S to present hydrogen-powered fuel cell, drone at CES