Go to Contents Go to Navigation

STX Heavy Industries to sell shares to raise capital

All News 15:52 December 23, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- STX Heavy Industries Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise capital.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 89,418 common shares at a price of 200,000 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#STX Heavy Industries Co.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!