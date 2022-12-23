STX Heavy Industries to sell shares to raise capital
All News 15:53 December 23, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- STX Heavy Industries Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise capital.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 82,209 common shares at a price of 20,000 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
