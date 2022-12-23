PM calls for expanding cooperation with Romania
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called Friday for expanding cooperation with Romania to areas such as electric vehicles and the digital industry.
Han also said during a South Korea-Romania business roundtable in Seoul that he believes there are "infinite" possibilities for cooperation in Romania's infrastructure projects.
"South Korea has the same nuclear reactors as the nuclear power plants in operation in Romania, so we will be able to be great cooperation partners," he said.
The roundtable was organized by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and brought together officials and businesspeople from both countries, including Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Speaker of the Romanian Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu.
Hanwha Aerospace CEO Son Jae-il, who chairs a South Korea-Romania economic cooperation committee, said Romania is a geographical strategic point connecting Asia and Europe.
"Whereas in the past, our businesses mostly made inroads into manufacturing sales, recently our cooperation is expanding to arms, nuclear power, IT and other sectors," he said.
"If we combine Romania, which is emerging as a production hub in Europe with its abundant human resources and relatively low cost of labor, with the excellent technical skills of our businesses, we expect to see a great synergy effect," he added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
