Korean period thriller 'The Night Owl' tops 3 mln admissions
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean period thriller "The Night Owl" has surpassed 3 million admissions in local theaters, its distributor said Friday.
The movie hit the milestone, a month after its release on Nov. 23 and two weeks after passing its break-even point of 2.1 million admissions, NEW said.
The thriller starring Ryu Jun-yeol and Yoo Hae-jin had stayed atop local box office charts for three consecutive weeks before the arrival of big-budget films "Hero" and "Avatar: The Way of Water."
"The Night Owl" had been at No. 3 on the daily chart after the Avatar sequel and "Hero" as of Thursday.
Set in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), the film tells the story of a day-blind acupuncturist who happens to witness the death of the crown prince and struggles to unearth the truth behind the death.
It is the directorial debut of Ahn Tae-jin, who worked with director Lee Joon-ik for his 2005 hit period film "The King and the Clown."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
Heavy snow causes flight cancellations, road accidents
-
PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
PPP leader says N.K. provocations are aimed at breaking up S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Heavy snow, freezing weather hit much of S. Korea
-
Heavy snow advisories issued for western parts of S. Korea
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PM announces criteria for easing indoor mask mandate
-
Coldest day of the season grips South Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea has offered arms to Russia's military group Wagner: U.S.
-
SK E&S to present hydrogen-powered fuel cell, drone at CES