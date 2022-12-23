Orbitech to raise 10 bln won via stock offering
All News 17:29 December 23, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Orbitech Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won (US$7.8 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 2.34 million common shares at a price of 4,271 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
