Yoon, first lady meet with young people in institutional care
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee on Friday invited a group of young adults and children in institutional care to lunch at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae.
Yoon and Kim invited some 100 people, including 30 young adults preparing to support themselves and around 50 children in institutional care, to the Christmas event as another demonstration of the administration's commitment to supporting vulnerable groups, according to the presidential office.
Yoon and Kim wrapped red scarves around each attendee and said they learn a lot from the way the young people pursue their dreams without losing courage, deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung said.
Yoon also referred to the life of Jesus, saying what is important is not the circumstances in which a person is born, but the thoughts they embrace and the life they choose to live, Lee said.
The first lady told the participants there are two things that are needed when times get tough and lonely -- a friend to listen and not giving up on one's dreams.
"I would like to be a friend who listens to your stories," Lee quoted her as saying.
