Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Aerospace Technology Of Korea to raise 48 bln won via stock offering

All News 18:39 December 23, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- Aerospace Technology Of Korea Inc.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 48 billion won (US$37.5 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 15.85 million common shares at a price of 4,415 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#AeroSpace Technology of Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!