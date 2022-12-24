Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 December 24, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -3/-13 Sunny 10

Incheon -4/-13 Cloudy 10

Suwon -2/-14 Cloudy 10

Cheongju -1/-13 Sunny 10

Daejeon -1/-13 Sunny 10

Chuncheon -2/-17 Sunny 0

Gangneung 07/-5 Sunny 20

Jeonju -2/-10 Cloudy 0

Gwangju -1/-8 Snow 0

Jeju 05/02 Sleet 70

Daegu 03/-10 Sunny 0

Busan 06/-7 Sunny 0

