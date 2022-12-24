Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 December 24, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul -3/-13 Sunny 10
Incheon -4/-13 Cloudy 10
Suwon -2/-14 Cloudy 10
Cheongju -1/-13 Sunny 10
Daejeon -1/-13 Sunny 10
Chuncheon -2/-17 Sunny 0
Gangneung 07/-5 Sunny 20
Jeonju -2/-10 Cloudy 0
Gwangju -1/-8 Snow 0
Jeju 05/02 Sleet 70
Daegu 03/-10 Sunny 0
Busan 06/-7 Sunny 0
(END)
