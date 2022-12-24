Korean-language dailies

-- Lee Sang-min evades responsibilities (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party urges Lee Jae-myung to come clean (Kookmin Daily)

-- Samsung-SK hynix pay highest corporate tax of all chipmakers (Donga Ilbo)

-- State budget cut by 300 bln won (Segye Times)

-- North Korea sold weapons to Russian mercenaries (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Law firms brace for recession fears next year (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Archivers of one's last moments (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon's first-year budget plan cut to 638 tln won amid political row (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Sloppy K-chips act dashes cold water on chip war (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Tax reduction bill for chipmakers ends with whimper (Korea Economic Daily)

