Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:12 December 24, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 24.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Sang-min evades responsibilities (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party urges Lee Jae-myung to come clean (Kookmin Daily)
-- Samsung-SK hynix pay highest corporate tax of all chipmakers (Donga Ilbo)
-- State budget cut by 300 bln won (Segye Times)
-- North Korea sold weapons to Russian mercenaries (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Law firms brace for recession fears next year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Archivers of one's last moments (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon's first-year budget plan cut to 638 tln won amid political row (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Sloppy K-chips act dashes cold water on chip war (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Tax reduction bill for chipmakers ends with whimper (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

