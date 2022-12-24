Ex-national security adviser indicted over slain official case seeks bail
SEOUL, Dec. 24 (Yonhap) -- Former National Security Adviser Suh Hoon has applied for bail, about two weeks after he was indicted on charges of irregularities surrounding the 2020 death of a South Korean government official at the hands of North Korea, sources said Saturday.
Suh's side filed the request at the Seoul Central District Court on Friday, the sources said. The date of a hearing to review his bail has yet to be fixed.
He was arrested in early December on suspicion of being involved in the previous Moon Jae-in government's conclusion without sufficient evidence that the official was killed while attempting to defect to the North.
Suh is also accused of having ordered key security officials to delete internal intelligence reports that contradicted the conclusion that the South Korean official was planning to defect.
He has denied allegations that he attempted to cover up the shooting death.
