Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 25, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 00/-9 Sunny 0
Incheon 00/-6 Sunny 10
Suwon 00/-10 Sunny 0
Cheongju 01/-8 Sunny 0
Daejeon 03/-8 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 01/-13 Sunny 0
Gangneung 08/-1 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 03/-8 Sunny 0
Gwangju 04/-7 Sunny 20
Jeju 08/05 Sunny 20
Daegu 06/-6 Sunny 0
Busan 08/-1 Sunny 0
(END)
