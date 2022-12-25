Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 25, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-9 Sunny 0

Incheon 00/-6 Sunny 10

Suwon 00/-10 Sunny 0

Cheongju 01/-8 Sunny 0

Daejeon 03/-8 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 01/-13 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/-1 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 03/-8 Sunny 0

Gwangju 04/-7 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/05 Sunny 20

Daegu 06/-6 Sunny 0

Busan 08/-1 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!