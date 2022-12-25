Today in Korean history
Dec. 26
1948 -- USSR forces complete withdrawal from North Korea.
1962 -- South Korea makes public a fifth amendment to its Constitution, which stipulates rules governing the presidency and creates a unicameral legislature.
1974 -- The Dong-A Ilbo, a daily newspaper, begins to suffer from a lack of advertising money as it comes under pressure from Seoul's authoritative regime. The pressure continues for seven months.
1980 -- South Korea's national security legislation council, which was formed by a military regime founded after a coup, passes a media control law.
1996 -- The ruling New Korea Party passes 11 revision bills, including several addressing the controversial National Security and Labor laws, in seven minutes without the presence of opposition parties.
2010 -- A chartered Korean Air plane carrying 235 South Koreans out of strife-torn Libya arrives in Seoul.
2011 -- A former South Korean first lady and the chairwoman of Hyundai Group meet with new North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, as they pay respects to late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il.
2018 -- The two Koreas hold a groundbreaking ceremony for an inter-Korean railway and road project at Panmun Station in the North's border town of Kaesong.
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
PPP leader says N.K. provocations are aimed at breaking up S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
Gov't, ruling party pledge to raise per-capita GDP to $40,000 by 2027
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.1 pct: poll
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
(LEAD) Cold spell, heavy snowfall hit South Korea
-
Annual physical sales of K-pop albums set to hit record 80 mln in 2022: chart
-
Seoul restaurant suspected as secret Chinese police station said to close next month
-
COVID-19 cases below 70,000 for 2nd day; deaths hit 3-month high
-
Nat'l Assembly passes 2023 budget, cuts corporate tax