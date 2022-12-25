N. Korea to hold key party meeting this week for 2023 policies
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea plans to hold a key ruling party meeting this week to review this year's policies and discuss major tasks in 2023.
Drawing keen attention from the outside world is the possibility that the reclusive Kim Jong-un regime will unveil strategies on inter-Korean relations and a stalemate in denuclearization talks with the United States.
Pyongyang's state media reported that the 6th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party will be held in late December to decide on "work plans for 2023 and a series of important issues arising in the development of the Party and the revolution at present."
During the upcoming event, North Korea may unveil its main external policy directions and offer an indication of plans for another nuclear test, as well as additional launches of long-range missiles. South Korea's defense authorities said they are keeping an eye on the North's reported preparations for a massive military parade.
Kim may also use the party's session to deliver a major speech in lieu of his New Year's Day address, usually presented on Jan. 1.
He has refrained from giving his New Year's Day address since 2019, when he delivered a speech at a plenary session of the party.
Pyongyang is scheduled to celebrate major political anniversaries next year, including the 75th founding anniversary of its Korean People's Army on Feb. 8.
The North usually commemorates every fifth and 10th anniversary of such major events with mass rallies or military parades.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
PPP leader says N.K. provocations are aimed at breaking up S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
Gov't, ruling party pledge to raise per-capita GDP to $40,000 by 2027
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.1 pct: poll
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
(LEAD) Cold spell, heavy snowfall hit South Korea
-
Annual physical sales of K-pop albums set to hit record 80 mln in 2022: chart
-
Seoul restaurant suspected as secret Chinese police station said to close next month
-
COVID-19 cases below 70,000 for 2nd day; deaths hit 3-month high
-
Nat'l Assembly passes 2023 budget, cuts corporate tax