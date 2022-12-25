Imported car registrations exceed 3 mln in S. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- Cumulative imported vehicle registrations in South Korea have exceeded 3 million units, as a growing number of customers purchase foreign brands instead of local ones, government data showed Sunday.
The number of imported car registrations had reached 3.17 million, or 12 percent of the country's overall car registrations of 25.46 million, as of the end of November, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
In 2011, the country's import car registrations stood at fewer than 600,000 units, but the figure soared to over 1 million in 2014 and over 2 million in 2018, the ministry said.
Seven out of 10 imported cars sold here are from three German brands -- Volkswagen Group Korea, BMW Group Korea and Mercedes-Benz Korea.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
PPP leader says N.K. provocations are aimed at breaking up S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
Gov't, ruling party pledge to raise per-capita GDP to $40,000 by 2027
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.1 pct: poll
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
(LEAD) Cold spell, heavy snowfall hit South Korea
-
Annual physical sales of K-pop albums set to hit record 80 mln in 2022: chart
-
Seoul restaurant suspected as secret Chinese police station said to close next month
-
COVID-19 cases below 70,000 for 2nd day; deaths hit 3-month high
-
Nat'l Assembly passes 2023 budget, cuts corporate tax