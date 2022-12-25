(Copyright)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
PPP leader says N.K. provocations are aimed at breaking up S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
Gov't, ruling party pledge to raise per-capita GDP to $40,000 by 2027
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.1 pct: poll
-
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
(LEAD) Cold spell, heavy snowfall hit South Korea
-
Annual physical sales of K-pop albums set to hit record 80 mln in 2022: chart
-
Seoul restaurant suspected as secret Chinese police station said to close next month
-
COVID-19 cases below 70,000 for 2nd day; deaths hit 3-month high
-
Nat'l Assembly passes 2023 budget, cuts corporate tax