Han River freezes early this year amid continued cold wave
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Han River in Seoul was declared frozen by South Korea's state weather agency for the first time this winter Sunday, as a cold snap has continued for days.
The first freeze of the river was observed on the river running through the capital city more than two weeks earlier than previous years, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
According to the KMA, the river is officially frozen when it has thick ice in a 100-meter-long area between the Han River Bridge's second and fourth piers. The bridge links Yongsan Ward and Dongjak Ward
In previous winters, the first freeze on the river was declared around Jan. 10. Last winter, the Han River never officially froze.
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
PPP leader says N.K. provocations are aimed at breaking up S. Korea-U.S. alliance
-
Gov't, ruling party pledge to raise per-capita GDP to $40,000 by 2027
-
Yoon's approval rating rises to 41.1 pct: poll
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
(LEAD) Cold spell, heavy snowfall hit South Korea
-
Annual physical sales of K-pop albums set to hit record 80 mln in 2022: chart
-
N. Korea to hold key party meeting this week for 2023 policies
-
Nat'l Assembly passes 2023 budget, cuts corporate tax
-
COVID-19 cases below 70,000 for 2nd day; deaths hit 3-month high