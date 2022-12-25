Defector-turned-lawmaker warns N.K. leader against phishing scams
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- Defector-turned-lawmaker Tae Yong-ho warned North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Sunday against using fake accounts to send phishing emails in his office's name.
Rep. Tae of the ruling People Power Party held a press conference at the National Assembly after police determined North Korean hacking entities sent out mass phishing emails under the name of the lawmaker's secretary in May.
"I warn Kim Jong-un that such fraud will no longer work," he said, adding he too was surprised by the sophistication of the emails.
"It's been proven once again that the Kim Jong-un regime is stalking my every move 24/7," Tae said. "The hacking units of the Kim Jong-un regime have been hacking my cell phone, computer and laptop at every opportunity."
The lawmaker, who defected to South Korea while serving as a diplomat at the North Korean Embassy in London, said the latest incident taught him once again that his every activity has a large impact on the Kim regime.
"I will not bow to the Kim Jong-un regime's fraud and stalking, and with my first intentions in mind, work more actively until the day of reunification with my life at stake," he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
