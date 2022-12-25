2.6 magnitude earthquake hits southeastern S. Korea
All News 19:53 December 25, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- A 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck near the southeastern city of Andong on Sunday, the state weather agency said.
The quake struck 10 kilometers southwest of the city, 191 km southeast of Seoul, at 7:31 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
The epicenter was at a latitude of 36.51 degrees north and a longitude of 128.65 degrees east at a depth of 14 km.
