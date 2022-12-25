Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2.6 magnitude earthquake hits southeastern S. Korea

All News 19:53 December 25, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 25 (Yonhap) -- A 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck near the southeastern city of Andong on Sunday, the state weather agency said.

The quake struck 10 kilometers southwest of the city, 191 km southeast of Seoul, at 7:31 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The epicenter was at a latitude of 36.51 degrees north and a longitude of 128.65 degrees east at a depth of 14 km.

This image provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows the epicenter of a 2.6 magnitude earthquake that struck near Andong, southeastern South Korea, on Dec. 25, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#earthquake #KMA
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!