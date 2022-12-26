Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lawmakers hastily deal with key issues of corporate tax cut (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Insurers reluctant to give out benefits but aggressive in collecting premiums (Kookmin Daily)
-- Heavyweight lawmakers wield influence over state budget in favor of their districts (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lawmakers pull strings to map out 2023 budget of 638 tln won (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Six S. Koreans detained in N. Korea (Segye Times)
-- 86 pct of executives in public institutions named during Moon administration (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Local bars, restaurants experience bleak times despite year-ending season (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Special year-end presidential pardons due this week (Hankyoreh)
-- 283.3 bln won of 2023 budget decided behind scenes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Local labor unions' members increase by 1 mln over past 5 yrs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Real estate regulations still prevalent (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Southern region left piled under snow (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Gen. Z vs Gen. Z: Own worst enemies at work are now themselves (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korean hackers target nation's foreign policy experts (Korea Times)
