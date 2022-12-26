Korean-language dailies

-- Lawmakers hastily deal with key issues of corporate tax cut (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Insurers reluctant to give out benefits but aggressive in collecting premiums (Kookmin Daily)

-- Heavyweight lawmakers wield influence over state budget in favor of their districts (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lawmakers pull strings to map out 2023 budget of 638 tln won (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Six S. Koreans detained in N. Korea (Segye Times)

-- 86 pct of executives in public institutions named during Moon administration (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Local bars, restaurants experience bleak times despite year-ending season (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Special year-end presidential pardons due this week (Hankyoreh)

-- 283.3 bln won of 2023 budget decided behind scenes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Local labor unions' members increase by 1 mln over past 5 yrs (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Real estate regulations still prevalent (Korea Economic Daily)

