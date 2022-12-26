(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 26)

Eleven bills related to the installation of a cybersecurity control center have been proposed since 2006. But they could not be passed due to deepening concerns about the NIS using the center as a means to spy on officials and ordinary citizens. The top spy agency plans to enact a law to set up an integral body in it, where the national security adviser serves as the chief. According to its proposal, the presidential office takes final responsibility for cyber defense and the National Assembly oversees the organization. As national security and privacy and properties are at stake, the government and the legislature must discuss it quickly beyond partisan interest.

(END)