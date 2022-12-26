Today in Korean history
Dec. 27
1904 -- Korea's royal court under the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) appoints U.S. diplomat D.W. Stevens as its foreign affairs adviser.
1945 -- Top diplomats from the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union hold a meeting in Moscow and announce a five-year United Nations trusteeship over Korea.
1978 -- Park Chung-hee is inaugurated as the ninth president of South Korea. He immediately pardons then pro-democracy leader Kim Dae-jung.
2000 -- Delegates from South Korea arrive in Pyongyang to hold the first preliminary meeting on the establishment of inter-Korean economic cooperation talks.
2013 -- The transportation ministry issues a license for a new affiliate of the state-run Korea Railroad Corp. in its uncompromising stance against striking workers, ending a decadeslong loss-incurring rail monopoly.
2017 -- A foreign ministry task force releases the outcome of its monthslong probe into how a 2015 deal on Japan's wartime sexual slavery was reached between the South Korean government of President Park Geun-hye and Japan. It said Park's government kept part of the deal secret from the public in order to avoid criticism for concessions it made to Tokyo.
