Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:00 December 26, 2022

Dec. 27

1904 -- Korea's royal court under the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) appoints U.S. diplomat D.W. Stevens as its foreign affairs adviser.

1945 -- Top diplomats from the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union hold a meeting in Moscow and announce a five-year United Nations trusteeship over Korea.

1978 -- Park Chung-hee is inaugurated as the ninth president of South Korea. He immediately pardons then pro-democracy leader Kim Dae-jung.

2000 -- Delegates from South Korea arrive in Pyongyang to hold the first preliminary meeting on the establishment of inter-Korean economic cooperation talks.

2013 -- The transportation ministry issues a license for a new affiliate of the state-run Korea Railroad Corp. in its uncompromising stance against striking workers, ending a decadeslong loss-incurring rail monopoly.

2017 -- A foreign ministry task force releases the outcome of its monthslong probe into how a 2015 deal on Japan's wartime sexual slavery was reached between the South Korean government of President Park Geun-hye and Japan. It said Park's government kept part of the deal secret from the public in order to avoid criticism for concessions it made to Tokyo.
(END)

Keywords
#Korean history
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!