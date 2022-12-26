'Reborn Rich' ends with its highest-rated episode
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The local cable channel JTBC series "Reborn Rich" came to an end Sunday, breaking its own viewership record and scoring the second highest rating for any drama from the channel.
The final episode of the 16-part corporate drama starring Song Joong-ki saw its ratings peak at 26.9 percent, according to Nielsen Ratings Korea.
The figure marked the best rating for the Friday-to-Sunday show and the second highest for any JTBC drama, following "The World of Married" (2020) with 28.4 percent.
"Born Rich" began with a 6.1 percent rating on Nov. 18 and continued its upward march to score 21.1 percent on Dec. 11, becoming the first Korean drama to surpass the 20 percent mark this year.
Based on the web-based novel by San Kyung and a webtoon of the same Korean title, which translates as "The Youngest Son of a Chaebol Family," the fantasy corporate drama follows Yoon Hyun-woo (played by Song), who was loyal to a wealthy family before being murdered and then seeks a different life when he's reborn as the youngest son of the family.
Chaebol refer to South Korea's family-run conglomerates.
Also available on Netflix, Disney+ and Rakuten Viki, the drama has topped streaming charts in Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and other Asian countries over the past week.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
Opposition parties push ahead with parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
Song Joong-ki's agency confirms actor in romantic relationship
-
Seoul subway fares likely to rise next year due to budget problem, officials say
-
Han River freezes early this year amid continued cold wave
-
'Reborn Rich' ends with its highest-rated episode
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker warns N.K. leader against phishing scams