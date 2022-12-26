Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:18 December 26, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/-9 Cloudy 10
Incheon 00/-7 Cloudy 0
Suwon 01/-10 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 01/-10 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 02/-11 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 00/-12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 07/-1 Sunny 20
Jeonju 03/-7 Sunny 20
Gwangju 04/-6 Sunny 10
Jeju 09/04 Cloudy 30
Daegu 05/-6 Cloudy 20
Busan 09/00 Cloudy 10
