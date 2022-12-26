Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:18 December 26, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-9 Cloudy 10

Incheon 00/-7 Cloudy 0

Suwon 01/-10 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 01/-10 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 02/-11 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 00/-12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 07/-1 Sunny 20

Jeonju 03/-7 Sunny 20

Gwangju 04/-6 Sunny 10

Jeju 09/04 Cloudy 30

Daegu 05/-6 Cloudy 20

Busan 09/00 Cloudy 10

(END)

