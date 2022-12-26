Seoul stocks open tad lower on recession woes
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Monday as investors took to the sidelines amid the recession woes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had slipped 1.68 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,312.01 points as of 9:15 a.m.
Stocks got off to another muted start, with the KOSPI retreating every session since Dec. 15, except for last Thursday, amid a pessimistic economic outlook for 2023 and monetary tightening moves in major economies.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics traded flat, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.77 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem lost 0.49 percent, and financial heavyweight KB Financial Group retreated 0.67 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver declined 0.28 percent, and leading automaker Hyundai Motor traded unchanged from the previous session.
The local currency was trading at 1,275.2 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 5.6 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
PPP finalizes revision of party charter to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(LEAD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
Opposition parties push ahead with parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
S. Korea releases high-resolution satellite photo of Pyongyang
-
(LEAD) Parliamentary committee conducts on-site probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) PPP decides to elect new leader only by vote of party members
-
(3rd LD) NK leader's sister dismisses doubts about N. Korea's satellite, ICBM technologies
-
Ruling party, gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask rule
-
Seoul subway fares likely to rise next year due to budget problem, officials say
-
Song Joong-ki's agency confirms actor in romantic relationship
-
Han River freezes early this year amid continued cold wave
-
'Reborn Rich' ends with its highest-rated episode
-
Defector-turned-lawmaker warns N.K. leader against phishing scams