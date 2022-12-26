Customs agency allows imports of full-body sex dolls
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's customs agency said Monday it has started permitting imports of full-body sex dolls, three years after the country's top court ruled they are not "obscene materials."
The Korea Customs Service had been allowing imports of sex dolls that depict particular human body parts, but not life-size dolls, since July.
The agency, however, said dolls depicting minors -- based on height, weight, and face -- will still not be permitted. Those resembling a specific person will also be banned.
Dolls equipped with electronics that call for further safety inspections, such as heating and voice features, will also be regulated, it added.
In 2019, the Supreme Court allowed imports of certain types of life-size sex dolls on the ground they are sex toys used in private life, not obscene materials as defined by the customs authority.
