PPP to hold nat'l convention March 8 to pick new leader
SEOUL, Dec. 26 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party decided Monday to hold a national convention on March 8 to pick a new leader.
The upcoming convention will be the first time the PPP applies a set of revised rules, including choosing a leader only by a vote of party members, not by a ratio of 70 percent from party members and 30 percent from a public opinion survey.
The party will also hold a runoff if none of the candidates wins a majority.
"Even if there is a runoff, we will make our final decision by March 12," interim chief Rep. Chung Jin-suk said during a party meeting.
Candidate registration will begin in early February. After the primaries, the final candidates will hold debates starting in mid-February.
Yoo Heung-soo, a former four-term lawmaker and standing adviser to the party, was appointed chief of the election management committee.
